areas of showers and thunderstorms. Some of this activity

will lead to travel delays. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms will form across Georgia and Florida due to

ample moisture in the region. A spotty thunderstorm could

form across southern and southeastern Texas. An area of high

pressure across the Rockies will cause dry conditions across

the Desert Southwest. It will remain dry across Southern

California and the rest of the West Coast. Fires will still

be ongoing across Northern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 103 at Odessa, TX

National Low Sunday 25 at Stanley, ID

