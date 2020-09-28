areas of showers and thunderstorms. Some of this activity
will lead to travel delays. Rounds of showers and
thunderstorms will form across Georgia and Florida, due to
ample moisture in the region. A spotty thunderstorm could
form across southern and southeastern Texas. An area of high
pressure across the Rockies will cause dry conditions across
the Desert Southwest. It will remain dry across Southern
California and the rest of the West Coast. Fires will still
be ongoing across Northern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 107 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 25 at Stanley, ID
