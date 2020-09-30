will overtake the balance of the Eastern Seaboard, except
for part of South Florida where showers and thunderstorms
can linger. Dry and cool conditions will rule areas from the
interior South to much of the Plains. A reinforcing dose of
cool air will spread through the Upper Midwest with clouds
and frequent showers. Breezy conditions will add to the
November-like chill. In contrast, much of the West will
remain dry, sunny and hot with ongoing problems from
wildfires and areas of smoke. The only cool spots will be
along the immediate coastal areas of the Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 109 at Chino, CA
National Low Tuesday 14 at Walden, CO
