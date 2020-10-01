will occur. Elsewhere, a thunderstorm or two will rumble

through parts of South Florida. Meanwhile, the West will be

dominated by sunny and dry weather. Much of the West will

also be hot, which will be a hindrance to firefighters

battling the ongoing blazes. Only the immediate coastal

areas of the Northwest will escape the heat. Cool conditions

will dominate much of the Upper Midwest, with temperatures

resembling late October or early November as opposed to the

first day of October.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 112 at Thermal, CA

National Low Wednesday 15 at Walden, CO

