states will be dry, sunny and cool. As a weak storm swings
east, clouds, cold showers, spotty sleet and a few wet
snowflakes will affect part of the Midwest. The air will
remain chilly over much of the interior Northeast, Midwest
and northern Plains. In contrast, most areas from the
Rockies to the Pacific coast will remain dry, sunny and very
warm. Smoke from many large, ongoing wildfires will continue
to degrade air quality. The fire risk will remain high into
the middle of next week before cool, wet weather arrives.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 111 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Friday 20 at Crested Butte, CO
