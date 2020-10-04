and thunderstorms in Florida, along with high humidity. A
cold front will sweep across the Northern Plains tomorrow
bringing windy conditions. The West will remain warm, hot in
California, Nevada and Arizona. The southeast, excluding
the thundery weather in Florida, will be pleasant all the
way to eastern Texas. High pressure will continue to
dominate the western United States and the Plains, however,
relief for the West heat could be coming soon.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 102 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Sunday 15 at Walden, CO
