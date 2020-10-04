and thunderstorms in Florida, along with high humidity. A

cold front will sweep across the Northern Plains tomorrow

bringing windy conditions. The West will remain warm, hot in

California, Nevada and Arizona. The southeast, excluding

the thundery weather in Florida, will be pleasant all the

way to eastern Texas. High pressure will continue to

dominate the western United States and the Plains, however,

relief for the West heat could be coming soon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 102 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Sunday 15 at Walden, CO

_____

