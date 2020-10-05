and thunderstorms in Florida, along with high humidity. A

cold front will sweep across the northern Plains, bringing

windy conditions. The West will remain warm, hot in

California, Nevada and Arizona. The Southeast, excluding the

thundery weather in Florida, will be pleasant all the way to

eastern Texas. High pressure will continue to dominate the

western United States and the Plains, however, relief for

the West heat could be coming soon.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 107 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 15 at Walden, CO

