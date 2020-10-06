striking the central Gulf coast as a hurricane late this
week. Meanwhile, as mild air builds from the southern Plains
to the central Appalachians, showers will erupt as cool air
advances from the Upper Midwest to the coastal Northeast.
Much of the area from the Rockies to the Pacific coast will
remain dry, sunny and very warm. As these conditions linger,
the risk of wildfires will continue to be elevated. A storm
is forecast to spread rain and cooler air onto the West
Coast at the end of the week.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 108 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Monday 18 at Angel Fire, NM
