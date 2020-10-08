a major hurricane late Friday with high winds, flooding

rain, tornadoes and dangerous storm surge flooding. Farther

north, cool, gusty winds will pester the Northeast as

showers dot the Great Lakes region. Most areas from the

mid-Atlantic and interior South to the Plains, Rockies,

Great Basin and Pacific coast will be dry. Warmth will build

from the Western states to the Plains. Showers are forecast

to dip into parts of Washington state ahead of more general

rain for the Northwest this weekend.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 105 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Wednesday 13 at Walden, CO

_____

