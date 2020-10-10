A cold front will produce breezy conditions with a swath of
showers from the lower Great Lakes to New England. As cooler
air settles over the Upper Midwest, heat will build eastward
over the southern Rockies and Plains. Even though much of
the Southwest is expected to remain dry and warm, cooler air
with soaking rain will push inland over the Northwest with
high-country snow in store for the Cascades at first then
across parts of the northern Rockies tonight.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 102 at Apache Junction, AZ
National Low Friday 16 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
