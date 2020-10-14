the southern Plains to the Southwest. Strong winds will whip
up over Northern California and raise the risk of wildfires.
A storm will move across the northern tier of the Central
states with rain from the Great Lakes to the northern
Plains, but snow is forecast to mix in over the northern
tier of the Plains at night and spread to the upper Great
Lakes early Thursday. Cool, damp conditions are forecast to
linger over the Northwest with high-country snow showers
over the Cascades and northern Rockies. High winds will
blast the northern Rockies and High Plains.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 104 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Tuesday 15 at Wolcott, CO
