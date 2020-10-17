Dry air will sweep in from the central Appalachians as the
day progresses. Another storm will spread rain across the
Upper Midwest with accumulating snow over the northern tier.
A third storm is forecast to spread more snow across western
and southern Montana and northern Wyoming with rain showers
farther south to northern Colorado. Showers will linger over
South Florida as much of the rest of the nation can expect a
dry day with sunshine. Hot weather will persist in the
Southwest, but a cooling trend is forecast for next week.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 105 at Thermal, CA
National Low Friday 7 at Daniel, WY
