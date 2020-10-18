Southeast will remain dry with seasonable temperatures and
mostly sunny skies. Farther west, snow will continue to
spread across portions of Montana with flurries set to
reach the Dakotas. Rain will taper to showers across much
of the Pacific Northwest as windy conditions develop east
of the Washington Cascades. Warm air will remain in place
across the Southwest and will push farther east to reach
portions of the central and southern Plains.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 99 at Borrego Springs, CA
National Low Sunday 10 at Jordan, MT
