Southeast will remain dry with seasonable temperatures and

mostly sunny skies. Farther west, snow will continue to

spread across portions of Montana with flurries set to

reach the Dakotas. Rain will taper to showers across much

of the Pacific Northwest as windy conditions develop east

of the Washington Cascades. Warm air will remain in place

across the Southwest and will push farther east to reach

portions of the central and southern Plains.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 99 at Borrego Springs, CA

National Low Sunday 10 at Jordan, MT

