southern Canada, rain showers will extend from part of the
Ohio Valley to New England. A pocket of chilly air will
remain over the Midwest with spotty showers in parts of the
central Plains. As snow ends over the upper Great Lakes,
snow will resume over the northern Rockies and High Plains
as a new storm travels out of the Northwest. Rain showers
are forecast to linger in parts of Idaho, Washington and
Oregon. Meanwhile, dry weather will persist in the Southwest
with sunshine and elevated wildfire conditions.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 102 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Tuesday 9 at Orr, MN
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.