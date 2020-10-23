and northern Plains. Snow will blanket northeastern
Washington state. The snow will move into northern Idaho and
western Montana by the afternoon hours. Along the coast of
Washington, the air will be warm enough for precipitation to
fall in the form of rain. Dry weather will continue farther
south in California. Unfortunately, high winds will also be
in place in Northern California. This will continue to lead
to a high risk for the spread of fires, and new fires may
ignite as well.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 99 at Picacho, AZ
National Low Thursday 7 at Plentywood, MT
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.