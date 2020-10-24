advancing cold front will be draped across the eastern
United States, allowing showers and a few storms to move in
from the interior Northeast to the Southeast. Between the
two areas of wet weather, much of the Midwest will remain
dry and chilly as an area of high pressure is positioned
overhead. Dry, warm and windy conditions will sweep across
the Southwest and central Rockies, bringing a high fire
threat and further worsening the ongoing drought conditions
in the area.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 98 at Zapata, TX
National Low Friday -8 at West Yellowstone, MT
