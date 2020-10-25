The Nation’s Weather for Monday, October 26, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A robust storm system will continue to bring winterlike

conditions to portions of the central and western United

States tomorrow. Snow will spread into portions of New

Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, while a wintery mix

impacts areas farther south and east. Coupled with

persistent windy conditions, travel across parts of the

southern Plains and southern Rockies may become hazardous

at times. Rain from this system will stretch from

northeastern Texas to the Great Lakes and into portions of

the Northeast. Unseasonably cold air will overspread much

of the Western and Central states while seasonable

conditions remain place across the eastern third of the

country.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 94 at Pecos, TX

National Low Sunday -11 at Ennis, MT

