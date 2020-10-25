persistent windy conditions, travel across parts of the

southern Plains and southern Rockies may become hazardous

at times. Rain from this system will stretch from

northeastern Texas to the Great Lakes and into portions of

the Northeast. Unseasonably cold air will overspread much

of the Western and Central states while seasonable

conditions remain place across the eastern third of the

country.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 94 at Pecos, TX

National Low Sunday -11 at Ennis, MT

_____

