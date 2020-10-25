persistent windy conditions, travel across parts of the
southern Plains and southern Rockies may become hazardous
at times. Rain from this system will stretch from
northeastern Texas to the Great Lakes and into portions of
the Northeast. Unseasonably cold air will overspread much
of the Western and Central states while seasonable
conditions remain place across the eastern third of the
country.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 94 at Pecos, TX
National Low Sunday -11 at Ennis, MT
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.