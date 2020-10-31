stalled front nearby and a flow of moisture from the

Atlantic can lead to spotty showers over the Florida

Peninsula and coastal Georgia. As a reinforcing dose of cold

air sweeps southeastward, gusty winds are in store with a

band of showers that will advance across the Upper Midwest.

This cold push will set the stage for a lake-effect snow

event around the Great Lakes from Sunday to Monday. Light

winds will aid firefighting efforts over much of the West.

In the tropics, a budding disturbance will be watched for

development as it moves westward through the Caribbean Sea.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 96 at Yuma, AZ

National Low Friday 0 at Climax, CO

_____

