to develop. In the wake of heavy rainfall from Zeta earlier
in the week, the rainfall expected across the mid-Atlantic
could lead to localized flooding concerns. On the back side
of the storm system, cold and blustery conditions along with
a few snow showers will settle in across the western Great
Lakes and Midwest. Farther west, much quieter weather is
expected across the Plains as an area of high pressure
settles into the region. Similarly for areas west of the
Continental Divide, dry and mild weather is expected.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 98 at Yuma, AZ
National Low Saturday 3 at Antero Reservoir, CO
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.