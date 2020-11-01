to develop. In the wake of heavy rainfall from Zeta earlier

in the week, the rainfall expected across the mid-Atlantic

could lead to localized flooding concerns. On the back side

of the storm system, cold and blustery conditions along with

a few snow showers will settle in across the western Great

Lakes and Midwest. Farther west, much quieter weather is

expected across the Plains as an area of high pressure

settles into the region. Similarly for areas west of the

Continental Divide, dry and mild weather is expected.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 98 at Yuma, AZ

National Low Saturday 3 at Antero Reservoir, CO

_____

