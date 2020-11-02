squalls, visibility will be greatly reduced and whiteouts

will even be possible. Even where snow does not fall, gusty

winds will bring the potential for wind damage and localized

power outages to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. The rest of

the nation will generally be tranquil, with high pressure in

control. The snow and wind will be accompanied by chilly air

in the eastern third of the U.S., while the Central states

are warm. In the Southwest, unseasonable warmth will

dominate.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 96 at Phoenix, AZ

National Low Sunday 7 at Daniel, WY

