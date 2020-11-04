As an exception, stiff breezes from the east will cause
spotty showers and above-normal tides along the east coast
of Florida. Much of the rest of the nation can expect
sunshine. Temperatures will rebound after a cold start in
the Northeast. In the Northwest, a storm from the Pacific
will drop far enough to the south to produce rain in part of
western Washington and northwestern Oregon with some snow
over the high country. Meanwhile, slow-moving Eta will bring
torrential rain and the risk of life-threatening flooding
and mudslides to Central America.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 96 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Tuesday 13 at Daniel, WY
