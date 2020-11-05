pester the southern Atlantic coast and create rough surf,
above-normal tides and sporadic showers. Gusty winds over
the swath from California to Colorado and New Mexico will
raise the risk of wildfire in areas that have not received
rain or snow recently. Meanwhile, colder air is forecast to
push southward with areas of rain and mountain snow in
Washington and Oregon. In the tropics, Eta will create
life-threatening flooding in Central America. The storm is
forecast to regenerate over the Caribbean this weekend.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 99 at Ocotillo Wells, CA
National Low Wednesday 8 at Houlton, ME
