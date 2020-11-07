nation. Some areas will have their first rain since the
spring in parts of Southern California, while the first
snowfall of the season is in store for much of the Sierra
Nevada. A blizzard is forecast to evolve over parts of
Montana and Idaho. Meanwhile, the southeast corner of the
nation will be a bit unsettled with spotty showers. Eta will
strengthen over the northwestern Caribbean, prior to
striking Cuba later tonight with a possible strike on South
Florida and the Keys by early next week with heavy rain and
strong winds.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 94 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 15 at Angel Fire, NM
