storm cannot be ruled out. The Northeast will enjoy yet
another sunny day with temperatures once again climbing 10
to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Meanwhile
in Florida, Eta will continue to bring strong winds and
flooding downpours as the storm moves through the Florida
Straits. Despite the storm being southwest of Miami, the
entire east coast of Florida will experience rough surf and
coastal flooding as strong onshore winds will continue.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 90 at Weslaco, TX
National Low Sunday 11 at St. Mary, MT
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.