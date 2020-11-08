storm cannot be ruled out. The Northeast will enjoy yet

another sunny day with temperatures once again climbing 10

to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Meanwhile

in Florida, Eta will continue to bring strong winds and

flooding downpours as the storm moves through the Florida

Straits. Despite the storm being southwest of Miami, the

AD

entire east coast of Florida will experience rough surf and

coastal flooding as strong onshore winds will continue.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 90 at Weslaco, TX

National Low Sunday 11 at St. Mary, MT

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather