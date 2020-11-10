air advances over the Central states, a storm along the edge
of the colder air will produce areas of rain, accumulating
snow and gusty winds from Missouri to Michigan, Wisconsin
and Minnesota. Much of the rest of the Plains and Southwest
will remain dry and chilly. Meanwhile, a new storm is
forecast to roll ashore in the Northwest with coastal rain
and more snow from the Cascades of Washington and Oregon to
Idaho, western Montana and northwestern Wyoming.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 91 at Zapata, TX
National Low Monday -6 at Butte, MT
