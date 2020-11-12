of the cold air will allow rain to extend well inland over
the Southeast states. The rain can be heavy enough well away
from Eta’s influence to lead to localized flooding. Much of
the area from the Midwest to the southern Plains will be dry
and chilly. A batch of snow showers will affect parts of
Minnesota and South Dakota. Most of the West can expect dry
weather. However, the first of two storms is forecast to
send rain and mountain snow into western Washington and
Oregon. A powerful storm will arrive Friday.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 89 at Zapata, TX
National Low Wednesday -8 at Crested Butte, CO
