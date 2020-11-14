forecast. Farther west, a developing storm will gather wind,
rain and thunderstorms over parts of the Mississippi Valley
and Plains. Some of the storms will be heavy, gusty and
perhaps briefly severe from northeastern Texas to Illinois.
This same storm is expected to produce high winds and
lakeshore flooding later in the weekend over the Great Lakes
region. High winds and spotty snow are in store for the
Rockies from Montana to Colorado. While the Southwest will
stay dry and sunny, a moderate storm is forecast to send
some rain into coastal areas of Washington and Oregon.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 92 at Weslaco, TX
National Low Friday -12 at Daniel, WY
