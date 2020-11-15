Washington and northwest Oregon, along with snow in the
Washington Cascades. Rain will continue to surge into the
Pacific Northwest, becoming snow in higher elevations. The
rest of the nation is anticipated to be fairly sunny and
dry, with the Atlantic coast turning cooler after the cold
front. The Four Corners region will be slightly warmer and
experience plenty of sunshine tomorrow, as the high
pressure takes control and creates fair weather.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 90 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Sunday -2 at Climax, CO
