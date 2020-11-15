Washington and northwest Oregon, along with snow in the

Washington Cascades. Rain will continue to surge into the

Pacific Northwest, becoming snow in higher elevations. The

rest of the nation is anticipated to be fairly sunny and

dry, with the Atlantic coast turning cooler after the cold

front. The Four Corners region will be slightly warmer and

experience plenty of sunshine tomorrow, as the high

pressure takes control and creates fair weather.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 90 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Sunday -2 at Climax, CO

_____

