expected to bring heavy rain to coastal Washington and

northwestern Oregon, along with snow in the Washington

Cascades. Rain will continue to surge into the Pacific

Northwest, becoming snow in the higher elevations. The rest

of the nation is forecast to be fairly sunny and dry, with

the Atlantic coast turning cooler after the cold front. The

Four Corners region will be slightly warmer and experience

plenty of sunshine an area of high pressure takes control

and creates fair weather.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 90 at El Monte, CA

National Low Sunday -2 at Climax, CO

