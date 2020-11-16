expected to bring heavy rain to coastal Washington and
northwestern Oregon, along with snow in the Washington
Cascades. Rain will continue to surge into the Pacific
Northwest, becoming snow in the higher elevations. The rest
of the nation is forecast to be fairly sunny and dry, with
the Atlantic coast turning cooler after the cold front. The
Four Corners region will be slightly warmer and experience
plenty of sunshine an area of high pressure takes control
and creates fair weather.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 90 at El Monte, CA
National Low Sunday -2 at Climax, CO
