Strong winds could affect much of the southern Plains and
Ohio Valley. Elsewhere, a tranquil day is in store as the
air begins to warm in much of the Northeast in the wake of
the recent chill. However, another cold day is expected for
Maine. The stretch of unseasonable heat will continue in the
deserts of southeastern California and southern Arizona,
where record highs could once again be in jeopardy. However,
farther north in the West, temperatures will be near to
below normal.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 93 at Tucson, AZ
National Low Wednesday 5 at Silver Bay, MN
