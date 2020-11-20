eastern U.S. will be largely dry. At the same time, snow
showers will taper off in the mountains of the Northwest as
a storm system moves away and into the northern Plains.
However, a drop in temperature may be the only clue this
storm has moved through the northern tier of the country as
very little precipitation is expected. The Southwest will be
dry to end the week, while temperatures closer to the border
will remain above normal.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 90 at Canadian, TX
National Low Thursday 8 at Houlton, ME
