day of rough seas and elevated risk for rip currents along
the eastern coast of Florida. A developing storm system will
bring cool, rainy weather to portions of the Central states,
mainly from Kansas to Illinois. After days of wet weather, a
dry day is in store for the Northwest. In fact, much of the
West will be dry and seasonable. Well above-average warmth
will continue in the Desert Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 90 at Tucson, AZ
National Low Friday -7 at Daniel, WY
