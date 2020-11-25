the Southeast states with very spotty rain showers, a band
of strong thunderstorms is forecast to advance across the
Mississippi and Tennessee valleys with locally heavy rain
and gusty winds. In the wake of the storm in the Midwest,
much of the Plains can expect dry and sunny conditions. Dry,
sunny weather is in store for the Southwest as well. As a
storm moves inland, areas of low-elevation rain and mountain
snow will spread from Washington, Oregon and Northern
California to northern Nevada, Idaho, western Montana and
northwestern Wyoming.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 94 at Zapata, TX
National Low Tuesday 0 at Daniel, WY
