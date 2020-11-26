can lead to localized urban flooding. Despite the rain, very
mild conditions are in store for the Interstate 95 swath.
The advance of dry air will stall along much of the Gulf
coast, where clouds and showers will linger. Most areas from
the Midwest to the southern Plains, westward to the Pacific
coast can expect dry weather. Clouds will linger over part
of the Midwest, and very spotty snow showers are in store
for the Rockies. Any rain in the Northwest is likely to be
limited to part of western Washington state. Winds are
expected to kick up over Southern California.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 89 at Brownsville, TX
National Low Wednesday -20 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
