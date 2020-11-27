lead to urban, small stream and low-lying area flooding. In

this area, there can also be locally gusty thunderstorms.

Elsewhere, spotty showers will affect South Florida and the

Keys, western and northern New York state and the

northwestern corner of Washington state. Snow showers are

possible for parts of southern Colorado, northern New Mexico

and the northeastern corner of Arizona. Santa Ana winds will

buffet Southern California and raise the risk of wildfire

ignition.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 91 at Kingsville, TX

National Low Thursday -8 at Daniel, WY

