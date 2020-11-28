moisture encounters colder air, a disturbance that rotates

eastward from New Mexico will produce an area of snow or

snow showers in northwestern Texas and the Oklahoma

Panhandle. Farther to the northeast, rain showers are in

store for parts of New York state and New England as a weak

storm passes by through eastern Canada. Meanwhile, rain

showers are forecast to push onshore in portions of Oregon

and Washington. Much of the rest of the nation will be dry.

A major storm is expected to develop along the upper Gulf

coast and affect the East and Midwest early next week.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 92 at Kingsville, TX

National Low Friday -6 at Walden, CO

