southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana and northern
Mississippi. Elsewhere, a few afternoon snow showers could
fall in the western and central Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
The rest of the nation is expected to be free of
precipitation, although rain will be approaching far
northwestern Washington state by the end of the day. Strong
winds will buffet locations from Oklahoma northward to
Nebraska.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 89 at Weslaco, TX
National Low Saturday -21 at Antero Reservoir, CO
