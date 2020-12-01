to continue to blast across the Southern states, where the

first freeze of the season occurred at the start of the day.

On the storm’s colder side, bands of heavy lake-effect snow

will fall on portions of eastern Ohio and the western parts

of Pennsylvania and New York state. Up to a couple of feet

of snow can fall from the lake effect on top of the snow

that fell during the main part of the storm into last night.

Much of the rest of the nation will be dry, except for an

area of snow that is forecast to propagate across the

Rockies during the day then into parts of the High

Plains of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas tonight.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 86 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Monday -23 at Antero Reservoir, CO

_____

