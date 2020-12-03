of Oklahoma and Kansas and western parts of Missouri and
Arkansas. This storm is forecast to gain strength upon
reaching the Eastern states and produce heavy rain and snow
this weekend in the Northeast. Otherwise, much of the rest
of the nation can expect dry weather, aside from spotty snow
showers around the Great Lakes. Santa Ana winds will
throttle up over Southern California and result in critical
wildfire danger.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 85 at Camarillo, CA
National Low Wednesday -13 at West Yellowstone, MT
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.