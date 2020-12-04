later in the day. This storm is expected to gain strength

along the Northeast coast by Saturday, with the potential to

bring high winds and heavy snow to parts of New England

early in the weekend. A batch of rain and snow showers will

sweep through the eastern Great Lakes as a fresh wave of

cold air dives southeastward from Canada. High pressure will

keep the rest of the country from the Pacific Coast to

the Mississippi Valley dry with sunshine. The fire danger

will stay high in Southern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 80 at Camp Pendleton, CA

National Low Thursday -19 at Antero Reservoir, CO

_____

