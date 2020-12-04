later in the day. This storm is expected to gain strength
along the Northeast coast by Saturday, with the potential to
bring high winds and heavy snow to parts of New England
early in the weekend. A batch of rain and snow showers will
sweep through the eastern Great Lakes as a fresh wave of
cold air dives southeastward from Canada. High pressure will
keep the rest of the country from the Pacific Coast to
the Mississippi Valley dry with sunshine. The fire danger
will stay high in Southern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 80 at Camp Pendleton, CA
National Low Thursday -19 at Antero Reservoir, CO
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.