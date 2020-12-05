and southern Appalachians. As the storm winds up, gusty
winds will add chill to areas from the Great Lakes to the
coastal Southeast. Rain is in store for South Florida, ahead
of a cold front. As warmer air builds from the Rockies to
the Plains, a storm with rain is forecast to change to snow
in part of western Texas. The wind will remain active in
Southern California, keeping the wildfire risk elevated
as a result, but winds are not expected to be as strong as
recent days. A storm with rain is anticipated to eye coastal
areas of the Northwest at night.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 81 at Boca Raton, FL
National Low Friday -19 at Antero Reservoir, CO
