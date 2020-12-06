bring periods of rain to eastern North Carolina as well as
showers to much of South Carolina. Moisture lingering
farther inland will allow snow to fall across the higher
elevations of the southern Appalachians. Farther south,
rain and a few heavy thunderstorms will target southeastern
Florida to begin the day. Elsewhere across the country,
several areas of high pressure will work to keep dry,
seasonable conditions in place. However, one of these areas
of high pressure will lead to an increase in wind speeds
and elevated wildfire risk for Southern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 85 at Fort Lauderdale, FL
National Low Sunday -12 at Climax, CO
