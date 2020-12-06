bring periods of rain to eastern North Carolina as well as

showers to much of South Carolina. Moisture lingering

farther inland will allow snow to fall across the higher

elevations of the southern Appalachians. Farther south,

rain and a few heavy thunderstorms will target southeastern

Florida to begin the day. Elsewhere across the country,

several areas of high pressure will work to keep dry,

seasonable conditions in place. However, one of these areas

of high pressure will lead to an increase in wind speeds

and elevated wildfire risk for Southern California.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 85 at Fort Lauderdale, FL

National Low Sunday -12 at Climax, CO

