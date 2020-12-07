eastern North Carolina, as well as showers to much of South

Carolina. Moisture lingering farther inland will allow snow

to fall across the higher elevations of the southern

Appalachians. Farther south, rain and a few heavy

thunderstorms will target southeastern Florida to begin the

day. Elsewhere across the country, several areas of high

pressure will work to keep dry, seasonable conditions in

place. However, one of these areas of high pressure will

lead to an increase in wind speeds and an elevated wildfire

risk for Southern California.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 85 at Fort Lauderdale, FL

National Low Sunday -12 at Climax, CO

