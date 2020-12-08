showers can occur over parts of the central and northern
Appalachians, but much of the region will be dry. Sunshine
is in store for most areas of the Central and Western states
as well. Temperatures are forecast to rebound to high levels
over the Rockies and High Plains. This warmer air will reach
the Midwest later in the week ahead of a storm. High winds
are forecast to continue over California with a critical
wildfire risk in many areas. Meanwhile, a storm from the
Pacific will send rain and mountain snow to the western
parts of Washington and Oregon.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 83 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday -16 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
