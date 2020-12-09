Midwest and Southeast states to the Plains, Rockies and

Southwest can expect dry weather and sunshine. Warmth is

forecast to build from the Rockies and Plains with

record-challenging highs to the Mississippi Valley. Less

wind is in store for Southern California, although the fire

risk will remain elevated due to dry conditions and a

breeze. Rain will dampen western Washington with spotty snow

farther inland to northern Idaho and northern Montana.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 89 at Oceanside, CA

National Low Tuesday -10 at Fraser, CO

_____

