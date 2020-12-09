Midwest and Southeast states to the Plains, Rockies and
Southwest can expect dry weather and sunshine. Warmth is
forecast to build from the Rockies and Plains with
record-challenging highs to the Mississippi Valley. Less
wind is in store for Southern California, although the fire
risk will remain elevated due to dry conditions and a
breeze. Rain will dampen western Washington with spotty snow
farther inland to northern Idaho and northern Montana.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 89 at Oceanside, CA
National Low Tuesday -10 at Fraser, CO
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.