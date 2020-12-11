will organize over the southern Plains. Rain is expected to
stretch from Texas to southern Wisconsin as rain showers dot
the deserts of Arizona and New Mexico. The same storm will
spread snow from the mountains of Arizona, New Mexico and
Colorado to southern Nebraska and northern Kansas. As the
storm moves along this weekend, rain will change to snow
over part of the Midwest. Meanwhile, a new storm in long
train of weather systems will spread rain and mountain snow
into the Northwest. Much of California, the Dakotas and
Minnesota can expect a dry day.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 85 at Zapata, TX
National Low Thursday -5 at Jackson, WY
