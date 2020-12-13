bringing snow to the Southern Plains today, will begin to
move up the East Coast tomorrow. There will be rain and
breezy conditions along the Southeast coast tomorrow.
Portions of the Mid-Atlantic away from the coast will
experience some snow. Temperatures along the immediate coast
will be too warm to support snow. Higher elevations in the
Western Virginia mountains are likely to see 3 to 6 inches
of snow with locally higher amounts. A 1 to 3 inch swath of
snow will also extened through the eastern mountains of
Pennsylvania. Southern New England will also see some snow.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 87 at Kingsville, TX
National Low Sunday -31 at Antero Reservoir, CO
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.