bringing snow to the Southern Plains today, will begin to

move up the East Coast tomorrow. There will be rain and

breezy conditions along the Southeast coast tomorrow.

Portions of the Mid-Atlantic away from the coast will

experience some snow. Temperatures along the immediate coast

will be too warm to support snow. Higher elevations in the

Western Virginia mountains are likely to see 3 to 6 inches

of snow with locally higher amounts. A 1 to 3 inch swath of

snow will also extened through the eastern mountains of

Pennsylvania. Southern New England will also see some snow.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 87 at Kingsville, TX

National Low Sunday -31 at Antero Reservoir, CO

