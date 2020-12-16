England, 2 feet of snow is forecast with locally higher
amounts. Along the Interstate 95 corridor of the
mid-Atlantic and New England, a fight between snow and rain
is in store. Gusty winds and wet snow can lead to power
outages, while blizzard conditions are to unfold where dry
snow and winds combine. Most areas from the Mississippi
Valley to California can expect dry weather and sunshine. A
new storm will eye the Northwest with coastal rain and
mountain snow.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 86 at Homestead, FL
National Low Tuesday -15 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
