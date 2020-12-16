England, 2 feet of snow is forecast with locally higher

amounts. Along the Interstate 95 corridor of the

mid-Atlantic and New England, a fight between snow and rain

is in store. Gusty winds and wet snow can lead to power

outages, while blizzard conditions are to unfold where dry

snow and winds combine. Most areas from the Mississippi

Valley to California can expect dry weather and sunshine. A

new storm will eye the Northwest with coastal rain and

mountain snow.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 86 at Homestead, FL

National Low Tuesday -15 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

