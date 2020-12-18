Milder air is expected to move northward from Texas to parts

of the central Plains and Ohio Valley. As a front drops

southward, spotty snow is in store from the Rockies to the

Upper Midwest and especially in portions of Colorado,

northern Utah and northern Minnesota. Dry and cooler

conditions are likely for the Southwest following spotty

rain and snow from Thursday and Thursday night. A storm to

the north will bring a bit of rain to coastal Washington and

northwestern Oregon with some snow over the northern

Washington Cascades and also in northwestern Montana.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 84 at Hollywood, FL

National Low Thursday -21 at Angel Fire, NM

