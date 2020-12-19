The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, December 20, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

There will be some rain showers tomorrow across the Pacific

Northwest as a parade of storms continues to move into that

part of the country. There will be some very high winds

across Montana, gusting as high as 80 to 90 mph. This wind

is strong enough to bring down trees and power lines. A weak

low pressure system will also make its way into North Dakota

during the afternoon. The low pressure system will bring

some light snow showers across North Dakota; accumulations

are expected to be very light. A weakening cold front will

bring some rain and show showers across portions of the

Northeast. Any snowfall is expected to be very light and

large accumulations are not expected. The Southeast will

deal with some rain. The center of the country will be dry

and sunny.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 84 at Brownsville, TX

National Low Saturday -14 at Lebanon, NH

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.