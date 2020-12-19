is strong enough to bring down trees and power lines. A weak

low pressure system will also make its way into North Dakota

during the afternoon. The low pressure system will bring

some light snow showers across North Dakota; accumulations

are expected to be very light. A weakening cold front will

bring some rain and show showers across portions of the

Northeast. Any snowfall is expected to be very light and

large accumulations are not expected. The Southeast will

deal with some rain. The center of the country will be dry

and sunny.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 84 at Brownsville, TX

National Low Saturday -14 at Lebanon, NH

_____

