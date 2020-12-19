is strong enough to bring down trees and power lines. A weak
low pressure system will also make its way into North Dakota
during the afternoon. The low pressure system will bring
some light snow showers across North Dakota; accumulations
are expected to be very light. A weakening cold front will
bring some rain and show showers across portions of the
Northeast. Any snowfall is expected to be very light and
large accumulations are not expected. The Southeast will
deal with some rain. The center of the country will be dry
and sunny.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 84 at Brownsville, TX
National Low Saturday -14 at Lebanon, NH
